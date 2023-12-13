IMS Capital Management Makes New $220,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,790. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

