Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Independence Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Independence Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 206.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Independence Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 494,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,703. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

