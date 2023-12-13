Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.94

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $111.94 and last traded at $111.73, with a volume of 12943287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.50.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,225,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.9% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter.

About Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

