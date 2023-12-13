Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.810-2.890 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Shares of IR traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,533. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $50.75 and a one year high of $74.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.28%.

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.20.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,798,000 after purchasing an additional 191,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $187,291,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,335,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165,159 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

