Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Price Performance

INTI stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 275,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,718. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Featured Stories

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

