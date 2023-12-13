InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Short Interest Update

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the November 15th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of IPOOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. 24,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,908. The company has a market cap of $150.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.