Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($20.56) per share, for a total transaction of £131.04 ($164.50).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Daniel Shook bought 8 shares of IMI stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,543 ($19.37) per share, for a total transaction of £123.44 ($154.96).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Daniel Shook acquired 8 shares of IMI stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,538 ($19.31) per share, for a total transaction of £123.04 ($154.46).

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMI traded up GBX 12 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,643 ($20.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,416. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,273 ($15.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,687.10 ($21.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,536.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,555.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,753.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

