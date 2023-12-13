Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 49,488 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 49,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,249.12 ($30,440.77).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ART traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47.03 ($0.59). 42,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,605. The firm has a market cap of £33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.17 and a beta of -0.02. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.07.

About Artisanal Spirits

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

