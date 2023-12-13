Insider Buying: The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART) Insider Purchases 49,488 Shares of Stock

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Free Report) insider Mark Roderick Hunter acquired 49,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £24,249.12 ($30,440.77).
Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of ART traded down GBX 1.47 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 47.03 ($0.59). 42,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,605. The firm has a market cap of £33.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -814.17 and a beta of -0.02. The Artisanal Spirits Company plc has a 12-month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 105 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.07.
About Artisanal Spirits
