Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells 9,948 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.78. 858,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.59 and a 200 day moving average of $334.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $373.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

