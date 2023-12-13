Insider Selling: Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 50,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ardelyx Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ARDX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.48. 6,907,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,156,231. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,745,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 508,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

