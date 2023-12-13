Insider Selling: Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) President Sells 7,436 Shares of Stock

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) President Blaine Browers sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $242,190.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,506.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cadre Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDRE traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 327,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,658. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Cadre had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cadre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Institutional Trading of Cadre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cadre by 49,625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadre in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

