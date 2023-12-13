Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CFO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Brandon O’brien sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total transaction of $67,467.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,910.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CorVel Price Performance

CorVel stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.74. 42,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,616. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.04. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,139,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,149,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,079,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CorVel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,066,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CorVel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

