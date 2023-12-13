Insider Selling: HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells 13,916 Shares of Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $295,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at $130,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $309,491.84.

On Thursday, September 21st, Marc Holmes sold 6,423 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $148,242.84.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,581. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,983,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after buying an additional 117,625 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $410,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $55,774,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 141.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 486,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 284,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after buying an additional 110,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCP. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.