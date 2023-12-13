Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NIKE Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NKE traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.17. 8,177,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,368,355. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

