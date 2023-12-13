Insider Selling: Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $122,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,150.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rocky Brands Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKY traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 121,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,291. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.78. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $125.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCKY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rocky Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Rocky Brands from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCKY

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.