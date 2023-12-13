Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rollins alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00.

Rollins Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.47. 428,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,068. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.