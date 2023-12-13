Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZEK Stock Up 2.6 %

AZEK stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,359. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. AZEK had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AZEK by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,005,000 after acquiring an additional 192,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AZEK by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,305 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in AZEK by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in AZEK by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 94,005 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

