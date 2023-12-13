Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.12. 688,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,761. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

