Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Insider Sells 1,804 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
ULTA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $493.12. 688,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,761. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $407.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.43. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.