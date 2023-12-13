Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Insider Sells 1,480 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Daffan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

On Thursday, October 12th, Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.6 %

VRSK stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,391. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.64.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after acquiring an additional 66,724 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,653,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.