Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 12.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $10.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $84.02 and a 52-week high of $165.65.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

