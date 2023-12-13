Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.49 and last traded at $156.49. 24,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 8,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Intact Financial Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

