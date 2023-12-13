Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.50. Intchains Group shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 417 shares trading hands.
Intchains Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $568.29 million and a P/E ratio of -457.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Intchains Group Company Profile
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
Featured Articles
