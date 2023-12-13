Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,629 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,213,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,637,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

