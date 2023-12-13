Inter Parfums, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend by an average of 20.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 48.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.3%.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

