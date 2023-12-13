Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.45. 713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,970. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2272 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

