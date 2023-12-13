Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of PIZ traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.13. 10,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $122.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIZ. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

