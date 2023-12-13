Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.86

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 27670 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 37,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 316.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 113,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

