Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 129.2% from the November 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IHYF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 44,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $22.25.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1297 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,000.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

