Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the November 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $20.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,671. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.46.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.1107 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.