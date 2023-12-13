Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 104,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 482% from the previous session’s volume of 17,964 shares.The stock last traded at $76.72 and had previously closed at $76.51.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.31. The company has a market capitalization of $704.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.