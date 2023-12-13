Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Purchases $245,380.23 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $245,380.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,590,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 793 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,834.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,498 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,490.28.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,713 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53.

On Thursday, November 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,397 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,083.11.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,064 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36.

NYSE VPV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. 25,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0278 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

