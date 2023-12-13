Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sets New 52-Week High at $101.42

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $101.42 and last traded at $101.42, with a volume of 64122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.93.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 2.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.81. The company has a market capitalization of $521.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2,192.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.