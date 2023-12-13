Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.24

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $86.24 and last traded at $86.24, with a volume of 259963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.54.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.68.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $816,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,140,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 794,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,954,000 after buying an additional 292,235 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.