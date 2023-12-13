Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) Short Interest Down 37.2% in November

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the November 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 190.6 days.

Investec Group Price Performance

IVTJF stock remained flat at $6.92 during trading on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Investec Group has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Get Investec Group alerts:

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.