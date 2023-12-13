Investors Buy Large Volume of Exxon Mobil Put Options (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 215,484 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 68% compared to the average daily volume of 128,547 put options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,572,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,275,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 54,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 56,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 114,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,975 shares during the period. Finally, Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

