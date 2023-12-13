Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 76,358 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 33% compared to the typical volume of 57,437 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $989,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,196,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,408,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,985 shares of company stock valued at $9,257,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,025,000 after acquiring an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.60. 7,896,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,724. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

