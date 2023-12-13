IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Declares $0.15 — Dividend

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRMD traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,760. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $551.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.87.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. Equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $255,541.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,707,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $214,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,330,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,972 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $255,541.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,688.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,027 shares of company stock worth $1,615,709. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 217,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Read More

