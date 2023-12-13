iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.90

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 1628469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.