iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.90

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2023

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSBGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 1628469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

