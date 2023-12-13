iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.90

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.89, with a volume of 1628469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

