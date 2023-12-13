iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.88

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 297356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.