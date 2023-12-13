iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.88

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.88 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 297356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

