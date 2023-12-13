iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$15.61 and last traded at C$15.65. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.68.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.10.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.