iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the November 15th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 547.3% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 86,835 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 55,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 349,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

ISTB stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.39. 576,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

