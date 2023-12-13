iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.66

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.66 and last traded at $35.66, with a volume of 144489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.49.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 935.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

