iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Trading Up 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.36 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 1,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.71% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

