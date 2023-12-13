iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.90

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.90 and last traded at $62.90, with a volume of 21435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $503.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,098,833.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 164,825 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

