iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.90

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 549095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 212.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 193.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.