iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.69

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $69.69 and last traded at $69.69, with a volume of 27921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $839.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,778,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,072,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,426,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,552,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,159,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,101,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

