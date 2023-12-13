iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.91

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $99.86, with a volume of 5401224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.10.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.