iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Hits New 12-Month High at $161.95

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.95 and last traded at $161.95, with a volume of 1312 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.66.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.75. The company has a market capitalization of $898.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

