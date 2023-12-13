iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.65

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.64, with a volume of 38628468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

