iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.00

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 1115935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $796.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 413,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.